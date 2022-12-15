KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students are reliving the magic of the classic story, “The Polar Express” with help from the Knoxville Dream Center.

In December, the Knoxville Dream Center bookmobile magically transforms into “The Polar Express” in December.

“What a reward to end their semester with hearing “The Polar Express” at Christmas time,” said Ross Jones, the director of operations at the Knoxville Dream Center.

Belle Morris Elementary School students boarded the boxed trailer for a Reader’s Theater experience of the classic story. The tiny passengers were served hot chocolate and whisked away on “The Polar Express” while characters read the classic children’s book.

“Reader’s Theater is great because we just don’t read it, we act it out; and who better to act this out than the Oaks Family? We have Tommy, Pat and JT and they do this basically for a living,” Jones said.

At the journey’s end, students were dropped off in the snow and given a silver sleigh bell to take home. “The Polar Express” will visit 11 schools this season, totaling more than a thousand kids. Jones said his favorite part is watching the children take it all in.

“Their reaction is priceless! I have to admit it’s sometimes even a little bit emotional just to be able to see kids light up. Sometimes they are coming on even a little tired or cranky but as they are leaving, they are so excited that they got to hear it and just have that experience of being together,” Jones said.

Schools can reserve a trip for next year by visiting knoxvilledreamcenter.org/kdc-polar-express. Times and dates are limited so the Dream Center encourages making requests as soon as possible. Preference is given to Title 1 schools.