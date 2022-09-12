KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – First Lady Jill Biden and the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Sarah Moore Green Elementary School in Knoxville Monday as part of their education bus tour.

Kaitlyn Baker’s third grade class was visited by both Dr. Biden and Secretary Cardona, bringing some excitement to the classroom.

“It was very exciting for the kids. The principal made an announcement over the loudspeaker,” Baker said. “Then we had all of the media come in and she came in from our side door then our kids got to show her the stuff we have been learning this year.”

Baker, as well as other teachers at the school are proud of the work that they are doing and that all that work is getting some national recognition by the First Lady and Secretary of Education.

“He told us that we are doing a great job,” said Roi Asher, a second grade teacher. “He wants us to continue the things that we are doing and he even admired my students for the work they were doing when he visited the classroom.”

Alex Moseman, the Executive Director of Talent Acquisition for KCS, was proud that he was able to talk to some of the teachers who were able to meet the First Lady and Secretary of Education.

“Just having a chance to talk with some folks,” Moseman said. “It was exciting for them to be able to meet with Dr. Biden and Secretary Cardona and being able to tell their story and continue to highlight the importance of having these different pathways for folks that may want to consider a career in education.”

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with students and their teacher in a classroom at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona meet with educators at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona arrive at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: Allison Smith/WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 as part of the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. (Photo: WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at UT in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo: WATE)

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks at UTK (Photo: WATE)

First Lady Jill Biden arrives at McGhee Tyson Airport on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

The bus tour is meant to showcase ways school communities can help students recover from educational gaps during COVID and thrive, including using “historic resources for schools provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan,” according to the Office of the First Lady.

The tour continued with a stop at the University of Tennessee and will stop in Greensboro, North Carolina next followed by stops in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.