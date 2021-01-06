Lakeway Christian Schools to break ground on new campus in Sullivan County, Tenn. this spring

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Lakeway Christian Schools confirmed with News Channel 11 Tuesday they plan to build a school in Sullivan County off of Fordtown Road.

The location is not far from the Tri-Cities Crossing exit at the intersection of Interstate 81 and Interstate 26.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke to the Executive Director of Lakeway Christian Schools, Dr. Robert Brown, Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brown said the image above is a rendering of the Lakeway Academy campus in White Pine and will be similar to what they build at this new location in Jonesborough.

Source: Lakeway Christian Schools

Source: Lakeway Christian Schools

Deep in Fordtown Road may not look like much now, will be a construction site for a Christian school of excellence.

“Excellence in our academics, in our athletics, in the fine arts, in the performing arts. We really want to provide that opportunity,” Lakeway Christian Schools executive director, Bob Brown said.

Similar to the White Pine, Tennessee campus, the school will house 1200 students and will teach grades 6th through 12th, though the Sullivan County location will be larger in acreage.

Brown said, “At the end of the day, what we see is that this provides a great opportunity for the Tri-Cities area, growing as it is, the metropolitan footprint there has almost 500,000 people and it is underserved by a school that is committed to excellence in all that we do.”

Construction will take about three years, Brown said. Tthere will be a two-phased approach for construction but the entire school project will take about five years.

“The plan is to move the entire Tri-Cities Academy to this campus – K through 12, and then we’ll go back to the Blountville site and build a pre-k through 5 school back at that site when this one is finished,” Brown said.

Brown is hoping to bring a unique privates school to the tri-cities providing a financial aid package for students in need.

“We have a very broad socioeconomic strata of students here. We have students that are in foster care, we have kids that are in very wealthy families. We just didn’t want it to be an exclusive mindset,” he said.

Officials with the City of Kingsport told Kassahun that the school will not be built within city limits, which means that it will not be included in the Kingsport City Schools systems.

Brown said Lakeway Christian Schools hopes to have students learning at the Fordtown Road facility as early as fall 2023.

He added that there will be a formal groundbreaking as early as February 2021.

Right now, Lakeway Christian Schools has three schools: Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, Cornerstone Christian Academy in Morristown, and Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville.