Leadership Knoxville donation to bring new sign to Austin-East High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A donation by Leadership Knoxville could help bring a needed upgrade to Austin-East High School.
The program made the presentation of the $39,000 given by Knoxville banks to the Austin-East Alumni Association during the Mayors’ Leadership Luncheon on Friday. Attendees discussed the addition of a new electronic sign in front of the school, an upgrade called for in the wake of the school shooting last month at AE.
“Oh my God, I just praise Jesus jumping up cheering and screaming,” exclaimed Vivian Shipe of I AM Voice of the Voiceless. “It’s just wonderful because community worth matters. Commitment to Austin-East is working. The banks, the community says it is working.”
The Leadership Knoxville Class of 2021 was recognized, as was Rev. Harold Middlebrook during the luncheon. Middlebrook was honored as a distinguished alumni of the program.