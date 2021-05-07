Leadership Knoxville donation to bring new sign to Austin-East High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A donation by Leadership Knoxville could help bring a needed upgrade to Austin-East High School.

The program made the presentation of the $39,000 given by Knoxville banks to the Austin-East Alumni Association during the Mayors’ Leadership Luncheon on Friday. Attendees discussed the addition of a new electronic sign in front of the school, an upgrade called for in the wake of the school shooting last month at AE.

“Oh my God, I just praise Jesus jumping up cheering and screaming,” exclaimed Vivian Shipe of I AM Voice of the Voiceless. “It’s just wonderful because community worth matters. Commitment to Austin-East is working. The banks, the community says it is working.”

Vivian Shipe holds up a check for the Austin-East Alumni Association for $39,000. Plans for the donation include updating a sign in front of the school.

The Leadership Knoxville Class of 2021 was recognized, as was Rev. Harold Middlebrook during the luncheon. Middlebrook was honored as a distinguished alumni of the program.