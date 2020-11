LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee high school is making adjustments for students and staff following the holidays.

The Lenoir City High School official Twitter account said classes will be held virtually due to multiple staff and faculty members impacted by COVID-19.

Please see message below from LCHS principal, Chip Orr. Our students will engage in at-home learning until December 7. Further communication about athletics and end-of-course assessments will be shared soon. @LC_AthleticDept @OrrChip @LCHSCTE @Renee_Loan @gregbolingfhu pic.twitter.com/26xmdtDMrX — LCHS Panthers (@Panthers_LCHS) November 29, 2020

The announcement says faculty and staff members that feel well should report to the school for work on Dec. 1.

A decision on athletics moving forward will also be decided soon.