Lenoir City High School switching to online learning for one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City High School is switching to online learning beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The school says the move will last a week through Wednesday Sept. 15. All faculty, staff and students will return on Sept. 16.

The move is being made as a result of a “number of faculty and staff out for illness,” the school said on its website.

“Expectations for learning will be communicated to students today,” the website states as of Wednesday. “Dual enrollment classes will resume as normal unless communicated differently by the instructor. Stay healthy!”

Lenoir City High School is the latest area high school to go to virtual learning. Austin-East and Central High School in Knox County are on virtual learning through Friday.