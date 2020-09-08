Lenoir City Schools looking to hire substitute teachers

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City Schools is looking to hire substitute teachers for its high, middle, and elementary school.

Positions are available for licensed and non-licensed subs.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter