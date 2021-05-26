Lift Zones provide free internet to low-income students

The Comcast Lift Zone at the Lawncrest Rec Center on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Philadelphia. (Jeff Fusco/Comcast 2020)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comcast is launching 13 new “Lift Zones” in Knoxville to help provide internet to those in need.

Lift Zones provide robust Wi-Fi hotspots in community spaces, allowing students to get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. This program isn’t just for students, adults connect to them for job searches, healthcare, public assistance and other internet-related need.

“The pandemic has presented significant internet connectivity challenges for families and students that Comcast has worked hard to address,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “These Lift Zones offer a safe place for our residents and students to succeed, and we thank our Knoxville community partners for their support.”

New Lift Zones locations:

Boys and Girls Clubs Northridge Crossing location -3916 Carus Road Walter P Taylor location – 317 McConnell Street Haslam Location – 957 Irwin Street Western Heights Location – 1331 W. Oldham Avenue Debusk Family Location – 1819 Dry Gap Pike Montgomery Village – 4530 Joe Lewis Road Vestal Club – 522 Maryville Pike #2412

Morrison Hill Christian Church – 106 Morrison Hill Cir

Knox County John T. O’Connor Senior Citizens Center – 611 Winona St.

Locations opening in early June:

Boys and Girls Club – Clinch Valley Location – 102 S. Jefferson Circle

Centro Hispano de East Tennessee – 2455 Sutherland Ave

Shora Foundation – 2425 Martin Luther King Jr Ave.

In 2020, Comcast announced its goal to launch over 1,000 Xfinity WiFi-connected Lift Zones nationwide.