LIST: Which Blount County schools are shifting to virtual learning due to COVID-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With one week left of instruction in the semester, a few schools within the Blount County Schools district are switching to online or virtual learning ahead of the winter break.

The school district provides a virtual learning toolkit to assist both students and parents with online learning instruction.

Below is the current list, according to recent announcements shared by Blount County Schools.

Walland Elementary School students will receive virtual learning instruction tomorrow, December 10, 2020 and Friday, December 11,2020. Walland Elementary School students will return to in-person learning on Monday, December 14, 2020

Porter Elementary School students will receive virtual learning instruction tomorrow, Friday, December 11,2020 through Friday, December 18, 2020. Porter Elementary School students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 5, 2021.

This list will be updated as we learn more and officials make additional announcements.

Blount County Schools announced earlier this month that it also plans to welcome students back to in-person classes after the winter break with a scattered schedule by last name.