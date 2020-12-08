LIST: Which Knox County schools are shifting to virtual learning due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and student, as well as staff attendance decreases, Knox County Schools has announced that students within those schools will shift from in-person instruction and learn virtually.
Earlier this year, the Knox County Schools Board of Education passed its 1:1 initiative to provide every Knox County Schools student a Chromebook for distance or virtual learning, which was made possible due to CARES Act funding. Teachers and students have received training for using online communications and platforms geared toward virtual learning and instruction.
Ahead of the start of the school year and in late October, Knox County Schools offered families to choose between sending their children to school either in-person or virtually.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, there were 2,723 students and staff in quarantine and isolation, according to the KCS COVID-19 Dashboard.
The decision to shift some schools to virtual or online learning-only, Knox County Schools said via Twitter, is based on the metric of “Student Attendance” as well as “Teacher / School Staff Attendance” for the others.
“Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”Knox County Schools
Below is the current, full list of schools not providing in-school instruction along with the date when officials say in-school instruction will restart:
- Halls Elementary – December 14
- Powell Middle – December 14
- Carter Middle – January 5, 2021
- Central High – January 5, 2021
- Halls Middle – January 5, 2021
- Holston Middle – January 5, 2021
- Gibbs Elementary – January 5, 2021
- Gibbs Middle – January 5, 2021
- Gresham Middle – January 5, 2021
- KAEC – January 5, 2021
- Ridgedale – January 5, 2021
- Vine Middle – January 5, 2021
- Whittle Springs – January 5, 2021
