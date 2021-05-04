Loudon Co. Schools to hold only in-person instruction for upcoming school year

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Schools will be holding only in-person instruction this upcoming school year following the State Board of Education’s vote to not allow school systems to continue to use their continuous learning plan for remote learning.

This all from a message from the Director of Schools, Mike Garren.

Director Garren says that “Since Loudon County doesn’t have a separate established virtual school, our only option will be in-person instruction for next year. We have operated safely and successfully this entire school year in person. We look forward to welcoming our virtual families back in person next year.”