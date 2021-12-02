LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon High School‘s culinary arts program is giving students a taste of a career in cooking. The program teaches students to work in a kitchen and dish out amazing food.

Before getting started, students wash their hands and sanitize their workspace, which resembles a commercial kitchen more than a classroom. Then they break out into groups and create a dish.

“They learn how to work with the convection ovens, things that are on gas lines, how to do temperatures. We get inspected by the health department, so they are just like a restaurant. They get experience with that too,” said Amanda Thomas, the culinary arts teacher at Loudon High School.

On Fridays, students transfer their learning to the real world. They prepare meals for the student body which their classmates can purchase for $5 per meal.

“They know that they have to work together, and they have to work efficiently, they have to make sure they manage the money correctly, so it actually brings it all in without them ever leaving the school,” said Thomas.

These chefs and bakers in training make it look easy, but not everyone takes to it right away. Some students need more direction than others and that’s when Thomas steps in.

“When we hit a difficult patch sometimes it’s kind of hard to hide where you messed up in this class because it is pretty much on display, but it is always a learning opportunity,” said Thomas.

Whether students are preparing a meal for a catering event or their classmates, they are always working as a team.

If you want to support the culinary arts program, then stop by the Bells, Boots, and BBQ Christmas at the Barn event. You can purchase holiday treats on Dec. 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Smokin’ F BBQ & Barn in Philadelphia, TN. All the money earned goes back into the program.