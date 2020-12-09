MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Madisonville Middle School will switch to remote learning on Thursday, the school district confirmed.
Monroe County Schools announced Wednesday that Thursday, Dec. 10 will be a remote learning day for Madisonville Middle School ahead of the district-wide remote learning day on Friday, Dec. 11.
On Monday, Monroe County Schools announced Madisonville Middle would switch to a remote learning schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a staffing shortage.
Madisonville Middle Schools students are scheduled to return to regular schedules on Monday, Dec. 14.
- Madisonville Middle School to learn remotely on Thursday
- Scholarship mentor program tnAchieves surpasses volunteer goal
- Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job
- ‘It definitely is scary being thrown into a situation like this,’ Nursing students prepare to take positions on the front lines
- Gov. Lee in talks about possibly holding special session, according to Lt. Gov. McNally