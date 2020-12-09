Madisonville Middle School to learn remotely on Thursday

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Madisonville Middle School will switch to remote learning on Thursday, the school district confirmed.

Monroe County Schools announced Wednesday that Thursday, Dec. 10 will be a remote learning day for Madisonville Middle School ahead of the district-wide remote learning day on Friday, Dec. 11.

On Monday, Monroe County Schools announced Madisonville Middle would switch to a remote learning schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a staffing shortage.

Madisonville Middle Schools students are scheduled to return to regular schedules on Monday, Dec. 14.

