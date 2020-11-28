Madisonville Primary School going virtual for one week

Education
Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One Monroe County school announced this weekend they will be shifting to remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monroe County Schools announced on social media that Madisonville Primary School will be the only school within the district shifting to remote learning.

The shift will start Monday, Nov. 30, and last one week. The school district plans for students to return to classrooms on Dec. 7.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter