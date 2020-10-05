Main Event celebrates World Teachers’ Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday is World Teachers’ Day, and the folks at Main Event want to celebrate all of their extra hard work this year.

Now through October 16, teachers and up to five of their guests will receive a free all-activities pass to the entertainment center.

That gives them unlimited access to arcade games, bowling and laser tag.

All they have to do is show their school ID. In case you don’t know where Main Event is, it’s in the Cedar Bluff Area off of Kingston Pike.

