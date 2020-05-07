Maryville College ‘cautiously optimistic’ with reopening in-person classes, residential living

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College administrators said they were “cautiously optimistic” with the idea of reopening in-person classes as well as residential living on campus in the fall after having students completed the 2020 spring semester online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A memo sent out by Maryville College president Dr. Tom Bogart earlier this week highlighted some of the concerns top of mind for him and college administrators as students complete final exams and look to what the future may hold.

“I know you are hopeful that in-person classes will resume, that residence halls and dining rooms will reopen, and that the Maryville College community will be together again,physically,” Bogart stated in the memo. “College leadership is hopeful, as well. After weeks of monitoring local infection rates and the guidance from federal, state and local health authorities, we are cautiously optimistic that Maryville College will be able to open in the fall, though exactly what the semester will look like is uncertain at this time.”

Also in the memo, Bogart announced the formation of a Contingency Planning Task Force, which will meet throughout May and make recommendations for the fall, along with related procedures and policies.

The task force comprises faculty and staff from the President’s Cabinet, the Crisis Management Team, academic divisions, athletics and other areas of campus.

The broad plan for Maryville College’s fall semester 2020 could be shared sometime in June, with specific details announced over the summer.

College facilities, including the Clayton Center for the Arts, remain closed to the public through at least May 31. An announcement about faculty and staff returning to campus to work is expected later this month.

