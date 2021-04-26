Maryville College to require COVID-19 vaccine for faculty, staff, and students with exceptions

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College has announced it will require faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before Aug. 1, in a push to be fully in-person for the fall 2021 semester.

However, exceptions will reportedly apply to those who don’t get vaccinated due to medical reasons, religious reasons, and personal preference.

“We have previously shared the College’s intention to have a fully in-person experience this fall, and for that to occur, a significant majority of our campus population must be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the memo read. “These vaccines, which have been deemed safe and effective by the scientific and medical communities, prevent people from becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus, and inhibit asymptomatic spread. Consequently, we are implementing this vaccine requirement, with the specified exceptions for: (1) medical reasons, (2) religious reasons, and (3) personal preference. Excerpt from memo from Maryville College President Bryan F. Coker

The college says that online forms are available for students and employees to report their vaccination information or an exemption.

Masks and social distancing will potentially remain necessary.

Vaccinated persons will not be required to quarantine during the fall semester, unless those individuals develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Maryville College to host vaccine clinic

Blount County Health Department and Maryville College are hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. until noon April 29-30.

The clinic is open to the wider community, as well as the campus. Partially vaccinated persons may get their second vaccine dose at these times if it has been at least 21 days since their first dose of the Pfizer shot.

Incentives from Maryville College for being vaccinated

Students who receive the vaccine before June 30 will be entered into a contest for one of 20 $250 vouchers to the campus bookstore.