Monroe County Schools to close Wednesday ahead of winter break

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe County Schools announced that it will be closing its schools and buildings beginning Wednesday due to the rise in active COVID-19 cases in the area.
The school district’s calendar states the scheduled winter break was set to begin Dec. 18.
Monroe County Schools said it will be using stockpiled days for the closures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
All buildings and facilities will be closed through Dec. 23 and all events will be canceled, the school district said.
Staff will return on Jan. 4 and students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
