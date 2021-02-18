Mooreland Heights Elementary students create goody baskets for essential workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mooreland Heights Elementary School students are sharing a little kindness this week.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students that are in the Kindness Squad put together goody baskets Wednesday to give to essential workers in South Knoxville. The gesture is just one of the activities the students have done.

While it is a small thing the kids know giving the goody baskets out is an important thing to do.

A lot of us are spreading kindness around the world,” fifth-grader Beverly Fermanich said. “But also a ton of us aren’t … so it’s import for us to help spread the kindness.”

The baskets and other activities are being paid for by a Knox Education Foundation TeacherPreneur grant given to MHE teacher Jessica Sander. Each of the hands-on activities encourages the students to be kinder to others and create fun ways for the students to improve their reading and writing skills.

Knox Education Foundation expanded its grant program last year to include teachers and principals and gave out $150,000 for its TeacherPreneur and PrincipalPreneur awards.