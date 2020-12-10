Morgan County Schools shifting to online learning next week

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Morgan County Schools announced Wednesday night it would be going district-wide with remote learning starting Monday, Dec. 14
Morgan County Schools has eight schools that serves around 3,200 students.
