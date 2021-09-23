Most Grainger County Schools dismissed early due to water line leak

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Most schools in Grainger County were dismissed at 1 p.m. on Thursday due to a leak in the main water line that serves Bean Station Elementary School. The school system said it is about to burst.
Grainger County Schools says, “We have no choice but to dismiss all schools except for Washburn at 1 p.m.”
Washburn School is set to dismiss at regular time Thursday afternoon, but all other schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we cannot have school with no water. Our issue is that if we only dismiss Bean Station School, is that those buses will not make it back in time for dismissal from the other schools,” the school system said.