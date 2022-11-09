KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The musical comedy Curtains is coming to the Bearden Theatre stage in Knoxville.

“I think this show is really special because it’s a murder mystery so there’s some suspense and thrill but it’s also just a comedy so it’s goofy and lighthearted,” said Meghan Oros, the stage manager.

Curtains is a backstage musical blended into a murder mystery that tells the story of a musical-loving detective who tries to solve the murder of a leading lady in 1959 Boston.

Curtains is two shows in one and students say challenges with this production include building the sets for a show within a show.

“Not only have we had to build sets that represent the theater that our show takes place in but then we’ve also had to build sets and paint sets and do props and costumes for our show within a show,” said Oros.

The cast and crew worked hard to master tricky scenes and not confuse the audience.

“It’s really intricate how we put it together where we close the curtains, and we open them, and we’ll be doing the show within the show and then everything will flip and then the curtains will open and then the audience will be backstage looking in to see,” said Izzy Fenech, a cast member who plays Georgia Hendricks.

Crew members working on the set, props and costumes have put in long hours to meet the demands of showbiz.

“I think once they all come together, they’re going to look great, and people are going to be excited to see the energy behind all of our actors and what they’re wearing and the sets that they’re around,” said Abigail Cade, the costume co-crew head.

Students hope Curtains will take the audience on a fun, twisty ride while they watch the cast try to solve the mystery on stage.

“I am overjoyed. I am so excited for this production because we’ve been working so, so hard on this, and I know that we have the potential to put something great on this stage,” said Eli Solomon, a cast member who plays Bobby Pepper.

Opening night is Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Bearden High School. Visit beardentheatre.com to find additional showtimes and purchase tickets.