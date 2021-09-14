Nearly 200 Tennessee schools showing improvement according to state education department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the school designations for the 2020-21 school year Tuesday. This school year has the largest number of schools showing improvement in the state’s history.

The department identifies schools that are excelling and those that need additional support. The department also shares the schools that have improved and are no longer listed as in need of additional support. Priority schools, also known as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools, were identified for poor academic performance at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) also label schools in need of support.

For the 2020-21 school year, nearly 50% of schools listed as either priority, TSI or ATSI met the necessary exit criteria for their designation. This is the largest number in state history.

7 of the 79 Priority schools met the exit criteria

18 of the 37 ATSI schools met ATSI exit criteria

108 of the 145 TSI schools met TSI exit criteria

“These schools have shown how Tennessee districts and schools can overcome a variety of challenges including a global pandemic that impacted the past several months, including the majority of the 2020-21 school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “During these difficult times, the department continues to celebrate the hard work of our districts, educators, and students across the state.”

Seven schools were also designated as exemplary by the TDOE including Maryville City Schools. Three schools in Anderson County (Andersonville Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Norris Elementary) and three in Blount County (Porter Elementary, Samuel Everett School of Innovation, Prospect Elementary School) all earned the Reward destination. To see all of the preliminary designations, visit the department’s website. The designations will be presented to the State Board of Education for approval at the October 29th Board quarterly meeting.

In addition, the student achievement and student growth data from the 2020-21 school year will not be used to assign letter grades or any other summative ratings in the 2021 State Report Card (which will be released on Sept. 23) or to identify priority schools. This is due to Public Chapter 2 removing negative consequences associated with accountability for districts and schools whose district-wide TCAP participation rate was 80% or higher. Every district within Tennessee met the 80% participation rate.