No tuition increase at Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, Tennessee Tech announced there will be no tuition increase for returning students this upcoming academic year.

There will also be no increase in mandatory and non-mandatory fees.

Current students will continue to use the per-credit tuition model; new students (freshmen and transfers) will come under the university’s new flat-rate tuition model, which was approved in March.

The University’s president Phil Oldham says, “No increase in tuition and fees for continuing students, despite our challenges, is a positive statement to our students.”

UT proposes 0% tuition increase

Back in April, the University of Tennessee announced it would recommend a 0% tuition increase for the upcoming academic year.

UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman had said, “Now more than ever, we need to do what we can to help students come here, stay here, and be successful in their studies.”

The advisory board, submitted that recommendation to the board of trustees; the board is set to make the final decision when they meet on Friday.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

LATEST STORIES: