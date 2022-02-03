MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nursing students are preparing to enter the field even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In a few days, Tennessee College of Applied Technology will graduate its first cohort of students in the accelerated practical nursing program on the Blount Memorial Hospital campus.

“They offer you a fast paced program with enough knowledge for you to be able to get your license and be able to get a good job and work in health care,” said Deborah Ahlers, TCAT student of nursing.

For one-year students have been at the Blount Memorial campus learning nursing fundamentals, pharmacology, and participating in clinicals.

Students agree that accelerated nursing is worth it if you meet the requirements and are willing to put in the hard work.

“I think if you don’t want to spend four years in school and if you have the time and you can dedicate the time, because it is a big dedication. Your social life is pretty much gone, but I think it’s absolutely worth it,” said Janie Brown, TCAT student of nursing.

The lead nursing instructor of the new program on Blount Memorial’s campus says students benefit when their classroom is in a hospital.

“We created this because we have a drastic need to produce good competent nurses, and we need to do it in an expedited fashion due to the fact of what is going on around us right now,” Michelle Anderson said.

COVID-19 accelerated a workforce shortage in health care.

“So now it’s time for us to bring more (staff) in, but we have to make sure we do it in a good and safe manner for the community,” Anderson said.

Anderson believes colleges have to go beyond the ordinary in order to expedite good nurses, and that’s what they do at TCAT.

“It is our responsibility that we place that student on the correct path and make sure they stay on that path,” Anderson said.

She says the college is helping students achieve and live their best life.

If you are ready to begin the journey toward becoming a nurse reach out to TCAT student service or apply online. The nursing program on the Blount Memorial campus is capped at 24 students.