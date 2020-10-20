Oak Ridge Middle School to transition back to fully in-person schedule

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Middle School students in Oak Ridge, who are on an alternating in-person and virtual schedule will transition back to a normal fully in-person schedule.

Oak Ridge Schools superintended Bruce Borchers said this will start on Monday, Nov. 2.

A target date to transition Oak Ridge High School students on alternating schedule back to fully in-person has not yet been released; pre-school and elementary school students in Oak Ridge will continue their current learning model.

