Oak Ridge Schools K-12 students to learn virtually Nov. 23 & 24

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — All students with Oak Ridge Schools will be learning virtually Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, school district leaders announced Wednesday.

The decision to designate Monday and Tuesday of next week as virtual instruction days applies to all students in kindergarten through grade 12. Teachers will be required to provide instruction from their classroom to their students learning remotely.

Preschool students will continue with their current schedule and will meet in-person next week on November 23 and 24.

The remainder of next week will see no classes due to the Thanksgiving holiday break days.

Oak Ridge Schools also said school building principals will soon share additional details about what these two days will look like for students.

Students will resume their current schedules on Monday, Nov. 30th.

Next week, Food Services will be offering drive thru meals at RMS (in the front entrance loop) Monday-Wednesday (23-25) from 11:00-12:15. They will be giving out both a Breakfast and a Lunch during those hours. Meals can be picked up for anyone 18 and under.

“It is our hope that you and your loved ones are and will remain healthy and safe while we all continue to address the challenges of COVID–19,” Oak Ridge Schools stated in a release.