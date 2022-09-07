OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge High School is holding its own when it comes to technical education.

The school is attracting the next generation of high-tech manufacturers and engineers through the i-School concept.

“Technology is changing so rapidly. We need examples of technology that’s in use today and students need to know how to use that technology today,” said Mark Buckner, the lead instructor.

Buckner secured a roughly $1.2 million grant from the state in 2021 to fund an innovative learning model that empowers students with the skills and knowledge they need to continue their education or enter the workforce.

“My goal when students leave here is they could leave and start their own business because they learn how to work with customers, solve real world problems in a way that’s affordable and sustainable,” said Buckner.

i-School features a workshop equipped with laser cutters, waterjet, 3D printers, and state-of-the-art equipment where students can design, build and problem solve.

“To my knowledge the combination of technology and what we are doing doesn’t exist in any other high school in the world,” said Buckner.

Students work in Scrum teams and get hands-on learning opportunities through partnerships with local businesses.

Buckner says i-School is not just about learning the technology, it’s about creating lifelong learners.