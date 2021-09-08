Officials ask Gov. Lee to allow extra-curricular activities for 2 Knox County Schools in virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A letter was sent to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee requesting the continuance of extra-curricular activities for schools in Knox County (Austin-East Magnet, Central High) that had to shift to virtual learning for an undisclosed reason.

That letter was sent and signed by Knox County Board of Education members, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, and Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas on Tuesday.

The letter states the sending parties’ concern is that, “…prohibiting all extra-curricular activities further compounds the negative impacts on our students.”

“Participation in extra-curricular activities is optional, healthy, and keeps our students off the streets and involved in school. With this month being National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, we are concerned that restricting these opportunities will adversely affect our students’ mental and physical well-being.”

The letter calls for Gov. Lee to reconsider prohibiting extra-curricular activities during remote instruction or allow the school district to make those decisions based on the situation in their community.

You can read the letter in full below:

Austin-East and Central are scheduled to return to in-person instruction Monday, Sept. 13, unless otherwise notified.