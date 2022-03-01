KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Calls for action are under consideration in federal court that aim to set a new course for Knox County Schools when it comes to masks. Both come with the chance of demasking students and both come from parents, however, the ideas behind them are quite different.

One side claims the court-ordered mask mandate hurt their kids. The other, which asked for the mask mandate in the fall, are worried their kids would be hurt if all the district’s teachers and classmates didn’t wear them.



It’s a debate that launched months ago, but with the pandemic being in a different phase, both sides want change.

A lawsuit announced Monday from some Knox County parents and a group called “Unmask Knox County Kids” wants to get the mask mandate lifted. County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and State Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Farragut) each pledged $5,000 to support the lawsuit aimed at ending a court-enforced mask mandate in Knox County Schools.

“While we see other places around the country dropping their mandates, we don’t have that option,” Jacobs said. “We are literally at the whim of a federal judge of when he decides that this is over, either appeal or decides there’s been a change of circumstances.”

Jacobs also spoke about what he has heard from the parents and group behind the lawsuit.

“It causes issues with speech development, it causes social and emotional issues, it causes issues with intellectual development,” he said. “These are four families that have now placed an additional burden on 60,000 kids in Knox County Schools and the other kids also have a right to an education.”

Amanda Collins, the chair of the group KCS Parent Advocates for School Safety, initially supported the federally ordered mask mandate and the reasons behind it.

“You have five school-aged minors effectively suing four other school-age minors with disabilities,” said Collins about the lawsuit supported by Jacobs.

She also said she supports the changes the parents behind the original lawsuit requesting the mask mandate are looking for.

“When the data says it is safe to reduce, to step back on our mitigation measures let’s do that thing,” Collins said.

The original group of parents who went to a federal judge for the mandate wants a change that reflects the most recent updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That would mean when the transmission rate is low enough, the mandate could be lifted.

For those looking for the mandate to end, they do not feel following the CDC guidelines is enough anymore.

“We don’t want to find our clients and their children in the same position sometime in the future, whether it’s three months, six months, or three years or thirty years,” said attorney Ronald Coleman, who will help represent the families suing for the mandate to end.

Coleman also added that this is not a one-size-fits-all scenario.

“What we don’t want is to use a sledgehammer, which is what I think the court has done here,” Coleman said. “Using a sledgehammer to deal with something that requires tweezers.”

“Our hope is that this lawsuit will show that change of circumstances and also show the damage that this policy is causing Knox County students,” Jacobs said.

While both sides agreed that they do eventually want masking in schools to end, the method to get there is very different for each.