ORAU holding free teacher development sessions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Associated Universities is holding a number of free professional development sessions for STEM teachers throughout the month of June.

The sessions will be held in person and virtually. Each class with help teachers to professionally, better interact with the student and have access to a wide range of tools to enhance classroom instruction.

On June 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ORAU held a season on Mythical Cartography in the ORAU STEM Classroom, located off the lobby at 100 ORAU Way in Oak Ridge. Teachers learned more about project-based learning and associated resources through creating maps that incorporated geographic standards, visual arts standards, and social studies skills.

The next program on June 10 will be held virally and focus on creating presentations, handouts, and other designs through Canva. To see more of the programs offered by ORAU, visit https://oraustem.com/educator-programs/index.html