ORNL delivers Learning Lunchboxes to Midway Elementary

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Lab visited 5th graders at Midway Elementary School Friday.

The lab dropped off Learning Lunchboxes to the students. Inside the boxes are lessons on how to make a lava lamp, how to make supercomputers work, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory Director Thomas Zacharia and ORNL Associate Laboratory Director Stan Wullschleger lead them through one of the activities inside.

“I just feel like a kid, it’s always exciting to be a part of relearning and rediscovering that excitement and curiosity in science,” said Thomas Zacharia, ORNL Director.

ORNL teamed up with the Center of Science and Industry and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network to build the science fun-filled boxes.