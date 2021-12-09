COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two students in Cocke County are accused of making threats against Smoky Mountain Elementary School.

According to an incident report, witnesses said threats were directed at students as well as a threat to “shoot the school up.” Smoky Mountain Elementary School is a K-8 school.

Both suspects are underage, and they are facing charges including terrorist threats, intimidation, and threatening mass violence on school property. The two were taken into custody Tuesday.

A judge ordered them sent to a juvenile detention center.