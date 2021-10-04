KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of parents is showing support for Knox County Schools all week long.

The parent advocacy group KCS PASS organized an event they’re calling Parade Week.

It comes amid a tense few weeks for teachers, staff and students. We’ve been telling you about the fallout surrounding a lawsuit filed in Knox County to enforce mask wearing at school.

Parent organizers say the weeklong event is all about positivity. They have planned a different way to show support every day this week.

“We wanted to organize something positive,” said Caroline Mann, a KCS PASS board member. “We wanted to send the kids back to school this week surrounded by a bubble of positivity, kind of a warm hug from the whole community.

“So we wanted to let them know that the community is behind them, and we wanted to let everybody who is working in the schools know that the community is behind them as well. It’s obviously been a challenging couple of weeks in Knox County Schools. It’s been a challenging year. It’s been challenging for students and it’s been challenging for everybody who works in the school buildings and in Knox County Schools in general.”

That’s why organizers say they wanted to do something visible during school drop-off and pick-up to give teachers a boost and show students some love.

“Everybody has got to get to school so this is a way that we could incorporate something that you have to do every day but make it festive,” Mann said. “School is a happy place. We want you to be happy going in, so here are some fun things you can do together.”

Monday’s theme was Red4Ed. Tuesday’s is Treat Tuesday (decorate your car like a treat and send treats). That’s followed by School Spirit on Wednesday and Grade Level Rainbow on Thursday. Friday’s theme is Friday Faves (decorate your car like your favorite subject/classroom/teacher).