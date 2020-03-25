PBS, Tennessee Dept. of Education offering daily content for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education has partnered with the state’s PBS stations in order to deliver daily content for students during COVID-19 closures.
The partnership will be providing students with access to daily learning opportunities in the comfort of their own homes.
“Starting April 6, Tennessee’s six PBS stations — WNPT Nashville, East Tennessee PBS, WCTE Upper Cumberland, WKNO Memphis, West TN PBS, and Chattanooga WTCI — will deliver two hours of programming with high-quality instructional content from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST). Four hours of content will also be streamed overnight, which viewers can watch live or record.”TDE
TDE says the content will be developed and provided by Tennessee educators in partnership with the department.
“This is an incredible example of Tennesseans coming together to support kids. We are so thrilled to be partnering with PBS stations across the state to make high-quality instructional content available to all students so they can continue learning during school closures. Families and students are hungry for content right now, and we are grateful our local stations have stepped up to help fill this need.”Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn
For additional guidelines regarding COVID-19 by the Tennessee Department of Education visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html.
