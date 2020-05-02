KNOXIVLLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College announced on Friday a phased plan for returning to campuses.
The college shifted to online-only learning back in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Phase one of the reopening plan begins on Monday, May 4.
That phase allows only limited access at two PSCC campuses – Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains – for students to finish in-person skills testing for careers in programs like welding and nursing.
Social distancing and occupancy limits will still be in place; masks will have to work on campus.
Phase two of the reopening plan begins on May 29, when two other PSCC campuses – Blount County and Magnolia Avenue — to essential employees.
LATEST STORIES
- Pellissippi State Community College plans for phased return to campus
- Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, finds body in freezer
- Zoom on the farm: How to meet goats over the internet
- Walmart pays $180 million in bonuses for employees, hires 200,000 workers
- First St. Louis-area coronavirus patient to get experimental treatment makes remarkable recovery