Pellissippi State Community College plans for phased return to campus

KNOXIVLLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College announced on Friday a phased plan for returning to campuses.

The college shifted to online-only learning back in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Phase one of the reopening plan begins on Monday, May 4.

That phase allows only limited access at two PSCC campuses – Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains – for students to finish in-person skills testing for careers in programs like welding and nursing.

Social distancing and occupancy limits will still be in place; masks will have to work on campus.

Phase two of the reopening plan begins on May 29, when two other PSCC campuses – Blount County and Magnolia Avenue — to essential employees.

LATEST STORIES