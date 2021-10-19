KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State’s annual literature conference is evolving online.

The new virtual reading series features writers who are from Appalachia and across the Southeast.

The annual James Agee Conference was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, and just like so many events, organizers had to get creative.

So, they harnessed the technology available to them and shifted to an online series with the hope of making it more widely available to the community.

Listeners will hear from three different authors. All of whom will share readings of their work and knowledge on writing and publishing.

Crystal Wilkinson shared her reading last month. She’s an award-winning author who is Kentucky’s poet laureate.

Charles Dodd White, who founded the conference six years ago, says they regionalized the event to pay tribute to local literary hero, Agee.

He says the conference started with Appalachian writing but has now morphed into South, Southeastern writing that’s available to the college and community at large.

White calls it an informative and entertaining experience.

“The writers themselves kind of define how they deliver their presentations. Most are going to give about half and half of a short reading from some of their own work and then talk about some element of craft within their particular discipline,” said White.

The next author on tap is Ravi Howard. His reading will premiere on October 30. The final reading will be Jim Minick on November 30.

The authors recordings will be available on YouTube to view throughout the school year.