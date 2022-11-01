KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people to join the 8th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop to develop their craft.

The college is hosting the workshop on the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, November 5, hoping to help people put their thoughts into words.

“I think this is a rare opportunity for people to not only hone their craft but also to be encouraged and inspired to write together with other writers. People who share that same passion,” said Professor Patty Ireland, the director of the workshop.

Ireland says the workshop is designed for high school students, Pellissippi State students, and the community. She is excited to provide an opportunity for writers to practice and grow.

“I think that there’s a deep need for these students who want to write songs, and poetry and fiction and creative non-fiction to come together and have this time and this space where they can really celebrate their talents,” said Ireland.

Ireland said to expect another packed year of entertainment and insight from industry professionals, including this year’s keynote speaker Charles White.

“It removes this distance between what we think of as maybe an academic or school-based way of writing and really finding it and making it personalized,” said White.

White is an associate English professor at Pellissippi State and a nationally acclaimed Appalachian author. He hopes the workshop helps writers never undersell the power of their words.

“I hope that they feel they’ve been heard more than anything else. That we are open to people from all backgrounds and all experiences so that they can really put their own stamp on what it is to be from a place and what we mean by Appalachia as well,” said White.

If you’re interested in joining the workshop visit www.pstcc.edu/ycww to pre-register.