KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A line dancing instructor at Pellissippi State Community College is teaching people that dancing is the best medicine.

Sherry Barrett leads pairs of crisscrossing feet on the dance floor. She’s been line dancing for seven years and teaching for nearly half that time.

“I just love when they’re having a good time so if they have a request, I’ll teach those too because I like to see them have fun,” Barrett said.

Her beginner class at Pellissippi State walks students through some of the most famous line dances, like Cupid Shuffle and Cotton Eyed Joe.

“Some people are turned off by line dancing because they think it’s all country music and it’s not,” Barrett said.

Barrett believes it’s important to find a way to move the body and clear the mind. She added that line dancing builds strength and improves coordination and balance.

“Dance can be a drug. You forget about your pain and your problems when you’re dancing. It’s a really good stress relief,” Barrett said.

The eight-week course ends with a night at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville to showcase what dance moves they’ve picked up so far.

“If they can let themselves be beginners and not get frustrated and if they are not hard on themselves, they can make a lot of progress,” Barrett said.

Ultimately, line dancing is about having fun, meeting new people and getting a little exercise.

“Line dancing is never going away because we need it. People build connections that have a sense of community with line dancing,” Barrett said.

Barrett also has a YouTube channel so students can go back and watch themselves and hopefully get some more practice.