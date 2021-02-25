Pellissippi State opening new math, science building in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new 82,000-square-foot math and science building will greet students this fall at Pellissippi State Community College’s Hardin Valley campus.

The Bill Haslam Center for Math and Science will officially open in August. The building features 18 classrooms, six computer labs, nine science labs and a teacher education center for the college’s Early Childhood Education and Teacher Education programs.

“The Bill Haslam Center for Math and Science will help us meet demands for classrooms and lab spaces that have increased due to the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect scholarships,” Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said. “And with more classes meeting on campus and more student services open in person, we are hopeful that fall 2021 will feel more like fall 2019 than fall 2020.”

Pellissippi State plans to offer more in-person classes in fall 2021, although the college will continue to offer classes in other formats as well.

“Our No. 1 priority since the pandemic began has been providing a safe environment for our students and employees,” Wise said. “We feel like we’ve been able to do that thanks to technology and the flexibility and dedication of our faculty and staff, but we look forward to seeing more faces on campus this fall.”

The fall semester begins Aug. 23. The college will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health department guidance, to preventing the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

“Even as we offer more in-person options this fall, our faculty and staff are working together to ensure that classes are staggered in a way that still allows for social distancing not only inside our classrooms, but also in our buildings’ common spaces in between classes,” Wise said.