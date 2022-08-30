KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College’s training lab in Knoxville is supporting local businesses with students’ expertise.

The MegaLab on the Strawberry Plains campus is training students to work with the local industry.

“They needed people yesterday and we hear that everywhere, and you add to that — companies like Smith & Wesson and Amazon — will be adding people as they ramp up,” said Todd Evans, the director of Workforce Solutions.

Evans says education for skilled trades is growing.

“We’ve heard a lot about that gap in high school and how we shifted away from vocational training and shop training and what we now call career and technical training and so now you are seeing the pendulum swing back to where we are embracing that opportunity,” he adds.

The college offers classes in welding, automated industrial systems, advanced manufacturing and several other trades.

Students using the lab can eventually earn certificates, degrees or other credentials. Evans believes the stigma around workforce programs needs to end.

He said Pellissippi State is focused on finding a pathway for students at all stages, high school or mid-career, and keeping them in Knoxville.

“What we are trying to do is find the best way to support these different institutions and these young people and get them skilled quickly and get great paying jobs,” Evans says.

Visit pstcc.edu/bcs to find a catalog and register online for classes in the Business and Community Services division.