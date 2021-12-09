KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This month Pellissippi State Community College is featuring photography students’ top prints in the college’s fall exhibition.



It’s the first time some students have seen their work developed and displayed.



“It’s so rich and deep and the experience is different,” said student Kelly Stevens. “You know it’s a much more intimate experience I think because you are seeing it as a viewer would see it, not as you the photographer would see it.”



The gallery walls are lined with portraits, landscapes and wildlife.



“They are all different, different styles,” Sabrina Turner said. “When I seen my pictures in here, I was wowed.”



Turner was thrilled when she learned a headshot of her daughter and a print from a commercial shoot were selected for the exhibition.

Stevens is proud to showcase two prints that feature shape, color, and texture, some of her favorite characteristics of a photo.



Both women expressed their appreciation to the program for allowing them to share their work with the community.



You can view the photos at the Hardin Valley Campus. The gallery is on the first floor of the Bagwell Center for Media and Art.