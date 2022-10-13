KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Parents as Teachers program invited Knox County families to its 5th Annual Roll and Read event to highlight parents’ key role in fostering children’s love of reading.

The program is focused on giving preschoolers a head start in life.

“We are all about partnering with parents and we know that the parents are their children’s first, best, and most influential teacher,” said Christel Crawford, the program manager.

The books came alive for this year’s Reading Around the World event at Safety City. Organizers had hands-on activities for the kids while several community leaders read to parents and their children.

“Kids who have that love of reading, that just helps them in school. It helps them go further everywhere in life,” said Crawford.

Crawford says their job is to help parents know how to be their child’s most influential teacher and raise voracious readers.

“Your social-emotional connection as you are reading and sitting there with your child and reading. There are even more connections that are being made and memories,” said Crawford.

To learn if you qualify for the Parents as Teachers program email pat@knoxcounty.org or call 865-215-5120.