NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Board of Education launched the initial public review period for Tennessee’s Academic Standards for social studies. The survey be open through Monday, July 18.

The public survey is a year-long process that includes two rounds of public feedback and multiple committees of Tennessee educators.

“Public feedback is critical to continuously refining our state academic standards and ensuring that they provide educators, students and parents with clear expectations at each grade level,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education. “The extensive and transparent standards review process, set out by law, is integral to our collective efforts to prepare civically engaged Tennessee students.”

Tennessee Academic Standards for social studies includes culture economics, geography, history, politics/government and Tennessee history. Social studies practices involving data collection from primary and secondary sources, and constructing arguments by citing evidence are integrated into how the standards are delivered to students.

“Academic standards establish a baseline for what students should know and be able to do at the end of each course,” said Catherine Johnson, deputy director of academic policy for the State Board and lead project manager for the standards review process. “Our standards build upon one another over time, so consistent and clear standards are key to ensuring the future academic success of our students.”

After the initial survey, Tennessee educators from k-12 and higher education schools will review the public’s comments and propose revisions.

Revisions will become available for the public in early 2023. The public will be able to input their thoughts into the second survey.

The Standards Recommendation Committee—a public body appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of Representatives and confirmed by the general assembly—will review the proposed revisions and public comments to decide which standards to recommend to the State Board of Education.

Revised social studies standards are expected to be implemented in the 2026-2027 school year. Educators will also be trained and adopt the aligned and instructional materials.

An overview of the academic standards review process is available on the State Board of Education website.