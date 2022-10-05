OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new storybook trail is coming to Oak Ridge. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park.

The trail features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes. The book’s artwork is said to inspire children to appreciate the world around them.

“We’re very appreciative of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation grant, which is what’s helping make this possible,” ORPL Director Julie Forkner said. “But it really wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our library staff and the Recreation and Parks Department.”

The city says the Storybook Trail is designed to foster a love of reading, imagination, movement, and the outdoors.

On Oct. 25, the Oak Ridge Public Library is holding a grand opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., following story time at the library.

Storybook trails have gained in popularity as Knox County recently opened its own trail and the National Park Service operates a trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Knox County’s trail was also supported by the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation Grant.