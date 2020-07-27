Reopening Schools: Anderson County Schools release detailed reopening plan

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools has released its reopening plan that “focuses on the health and wellness of every student and every staff member every day,” that was developed with guidance from the state as well as input from staff, parents and the community.

The plan also provides students with the maximum face to face instruction within the state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines. As always, all plans are subject to change. Below is information and a timeline to open school. Anderson County Schools

Health and Safety Protocols

● Students/staff should stay home if they are sick or have a fever.

● Schools will have designated entry/exit points for staff and student car/bus riders, signage will be posted to provide guidance.

● Sanitation stations will be placed at all entry points.

● Every school will have a full time nurse on staff.

● COVID-19/nursing guidelines will be followed when students/staff become ill or do not pass health screenings.

● Temperatures will be taken at all entry points.

● Students with a temperature will be quarantined. Parents will be required to pick up their child.

● In grades 3-12, students will be required to wear masks on buses, in hallways/ common areas, and in classrooms where social distancing is not practical. – In grades PreK – 2, students will be required to wear a mask on the bus and at other times to the best of their ability. – Staff will be required to wear masks in large group gatherings, hallways/ common areas, and in classrooms where social distancing is not practical. Staff is encouraged to social distance during plan times, lunch, etc. – The only exemptions for staff and students will be if they have a medical or physical condition preventing them from wearing a mask. (Medical documentation will be required)

● Face covering for staff will be required for certain instructional settings.

● A mask will be provided for all students and staff.

● Students may be asked to wipe down their desk and other materials.

● Water fountains will not be used; water filling stations will be available in hallway for students to fill personal water bottles

● Outside food will not be allowed for student celebrations (i.e., cupcakes or treats for student birthdays)

● Intensive cleaning daily throughout all buildings.

● Emphasis will be made on frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

School Nutrition

● All staff will wear masks during food preparation and service.

● Grab and go breakfast options could also be available in bus and car rider entry areas at most schools.

● Visitors will not be permitted in the cafeteria for, at a minimum, the first 30 days of school; access will be re-evaluated after 30 days.

● Lunch schedules will be adjusted to maximize social distancing.

● Schools will be encouraged to use badges with barcodes to utilize touchless entry of Student ID at point of sale.

‘Whole Child’

● Teachers/school staff will regularly check students well-being.

● Student Support Specialists and school counselors will provide non-academic focused check-ins with high-risk students at school, check-in via zoom and/or home visit, if needed. School Resource Officers will be utilized for wellness checks, as needed.

● Student and family resource information will be readily available (tele-health, school counselors, student support specialists, family resource center, food bank, housing, and clothing information, etc.).

Communication Layout

● The district uses Skyward to call, text, and send emails to all parents and staff; therefore, it is critical that you make sure your information in skyward is up to date.

● We will use Facebook, Twitter, WYSH and WYSHradio.com, ACTV (Comcast 95) / at www.AndersonCounty.tv , and the district website to share information.

● You can send any questions about the reopening plan to plan2020@acs.ac

Student Registration

● Parents can complete new student registration at New Student Registration

● There will also be onsite registration at individual schools, you will receive information from your child’s principal on dates and times.

● All other questions about registration and out of zone requests need to be sent to psellers@acs.ac

School Calendar

● The first day of school for students will be August 10th . The first three days will be a staggered start to allow staff and students to become familiar with new safety and daily operating procedures. Principals will send information regarding the staggered start schedule.

● Click here for the ACS Calendar – all scheduled breaks will remain the same.

● The daily school schedule will be the same as last year and will include the early out schedule for Wednesday.

Transportation

● All buses will run on a regular schedule. Students will be required to wear a mask on the bus to/from school. Masks will be provided.

● Buses will also be sanitized after morning and afternoon runs and hand sanitizer will be provided for students.

Academic Plan

Classroom Setting:

● Resume normal academic plan for each grade/subject

● Classroom seating arrangements will be adjusted to allow for adequate separation of students during class time

● In classrooms, all students will face the same direction whenever possible. Peer-to-peer collaboration will be reduced when possible to avoid face-to-face exposure.

● When changing locations, hallway traffic and interaction will be limited (schools will maximize space to allow for adequate separation of students)

Short-term Virtual setting:

● Applications for short term virtual learning must be received by July 21st.

● Virtual Learning will be available for families for all students unable to attend due to sickness/quarantine.

● Students accepted into the short term virtual program will be required to meet with their principal and complete an individual learning plan.

● All students receiving virtual instruction are required to participate in 6.5 hours of instruction per day, as required by state law, this includes 0.5 hours for lunch.

● A virtual classroom with ACS teacher-led live instruction shall be instituted (Meet-up, Google classroom, Zoom, etc). Instruction will be in accordance with ACS adopted curriculm. These courses will be planned in conjunction with special education teachers,

aides etc. to ensure that all student needs and areas of concern are met.

● Students will be issued a chromebook. Parents must verify internet access.

● Students will be required to come to their home school to attend meetings, take tests, and receive extra support if needed.

● Application can be found at elementary, middle, high school can be found below.

Visitors

● Access to schools will be limited to essential personnel and students for a minimum of 30 days. Access will be re-evaluated after 30 days.

● If there are extenuating circumstances that necessitate a parent/guardian entering the school, approval must be given by the school administrator.

Field Trips & Extracurricular Activities

● We will not allow any field trips during the first nine weeks of school.

● Athletic activities will follow TSSAA and TMSAA recommendations. – Due to the recent ruling by TSSAA, students that choose temporary online learning will be allowed to participate in all sports and other extracurricular activities. (Band, JROTC, CTE Course, etc.) Because of these updates, the deadline for Temporary Online applications will be extended through July 28th at 5 pm. (Paper applications need to be emailed to psellers@acs.ac or hand-delivered to 101 S. Main St. Clinton, TN – 5th Floor.) OR complete the following Google Form

Elementary School Form

Middle School Form

High School Form

● No summer athletics camps will be held.

● Only enrolled students will be allowed on campuses for physical conditioning.

