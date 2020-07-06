Reopening Schools: Blount County Schools to start July 29

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Schools officials announced Monday that students will return to school on Wednesday, July 29, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that cut the 2019-20 school year short.
Although the district said schools are reopening traditionally, families have the option for virtual instruction for their students. The deadline to indicate which type of instruction a student will receive is Friday, July 17, so the district can make plans.
“Our priorities are health/safety of students and staff and providing academic instruction to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st Century workplace,” a post on Blount County Schools’ Facebook page stated. “Schools will open traditionally providing uncompromising services to all students. Families may choose between traditional or virtual instruction. This choice must be made for planning purposes no later than Friday, July 17th.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County deaths hit 8, state tops 50,000 cases
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Naked men and drunks: England assesses the reopening of pubs
- Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,291 new cases for total of 51,431
- COVID-19 immunity proposal flounders in Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County reports two new deaths, cases hit 1,203
- Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases up 2.9% to 50,140
- TN Gov. Lee, other governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County cases up by 93 to 1,186 — an 8.51% jump
- Coronavirus: Sevier County Sheriff suspends on-site visitation at corrections facilities
- Sevier County: Mask mandate decision may be determined on Monday
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues executive order allowing counties to make mask-use requirement