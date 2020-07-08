Reopening Schools: East TN school districts announce start dates, COVID-19 health & safety plans for fall 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As school districts across East Tennessee are developing and releasing their reopening plans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, keeping up with the information as it comes in hasn’t been easy.

The public health crisis earlier this year had cut the 2019-20 school year short, with many districts announcing the closure of schools during or after spring break.

Gov. Bill Lee had recommended in April that schools remain closed in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Now, school districts are aiming to reopen with safety precautions as well as virtual options in place this fall.

Reopening plans and the Tennessee Dept. of Education

The Tennessee Department of Education last month released a series of reopening “toolkits” for school districts around the state.

School districts are expected to turn in their final reopening plans to the state this month.

Below is a timeline by school district of the area districts’ plans and dates as the info comes into our newsroom:

Dates of school district reopening plans:

Knox County Schools

Knox County Schools has not yet announced a start date for its students and staff.

for its students and staff. A plan has been in development since early June, with the district releasing surveys, holding focus groups and assigning a community task force to advise on its reopening plan.

The Knox County Board of Education was scheduled to hear and discuss the first presentation from the community task force at its work session meeting on Wednesday, July 8.

Blount County Schools

Blount County Schools officials announced this week that students will return to school on Wednesday, July 29 .

. But there is a deadline for indicating if some students wish to participate online instead of via traditional in-person classroom attendance. The deadline is July 17, in order for the district to continue making plans.

Oak Ridge Schools

Oak Ridge Schools announced this week its students would be returning to school on Wednesday, July 29 .

. Students will have options for either learning in-person or learning through an online resource called “ConnectOR.”

Hamblen County Schools

The Hamblen County Department of Education announced last month that school starts July 31 and online instruction will be available for its students.

and online instruction will be available for its students. The school district also said it will soon send out a survey in order to collect specific information from parents. The data from the survey will be used to help district leaders plan for next year.

Jefferson County Schools

Jefferson County Schools said this week they plan for students to return Monday, Aug. 3 ; with plans to hold in-person learning with a virtual option.

; with plans to hold in-person learning with a virtual option. Superintendent Shane Johnston said he wanted parents to know that they planned to honor the academic calendar year the school board had approved in October.

Students reporting on campus for in-person learning will also be subject to some changes regarding health and safety, such as physical distance, temperature checks and possibly limiting movement between classrooms.

Anderson County Schools

Anderson County Schools said this week students would return to class on Monday, Aug. 10 .

. The Anderson County Schools Board of Education voted on and approved its reopening plan at its July 6 committee meeting.

The reopening plan indicates that while the first day of school for students will be Aug. 10, the first three days will be a staggered start to allow staff and students to become familiar with new safety and daily operating procedures. Principals are expected to send information regarding the staggered start schedule.

Sevier County School System

The Sevier County School System hasn’t announced a firm start date yet, but its current school calendar does indicate Aug. 13 as a tentative start date .

. In its reopening plan, Sevier County School System leaders say they’re still developing what a school day will look like and are following recommendations from state health and education authorities.

“Though guidelines for social protocols regarding COVID-19 remain fluid as new information is discovered and data is collected, the Sevier County Board of Education is committed to furthering your child’s education. School may be a little different this year, but we will monitor and adjust accordingly to serve our students to the best of our ability. “Though we cannot say with 100% certainty what a school day in August will look like at this point, we are working hard every day to collect the best information from sources around the country, exploring all the available options, and listening carefully to advice from the members of all of our school communities. We all have a stake in the educational process here in Sevier County and want the best for our children.” Sevier County School System

