Reopening Schools: Hamblen County Dept. of Education sets start date for July 31

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Department of Education announced Monday that school starts July 31 and online instruction will be available for its students.

“School will start on July 31, and we will follow the calendar as adopted by the board of education,” a social media post read. “Future health conditions may require us to modify this calendar, but for now, we will follow the adopted calendar. We encourage everyone to consider only refundable deposits on vacation plans because traditional school breaks (fall break, winter break, spring break, etc.) may need to be altered to make up for missed days.”

Virtual learning was also addressed, with the district planning to buy more computers to issue to students; as well as some 500 mobile hotspots to be used within homes without internet access to complete school assignments. A series of workshops for parents is in the works to assist in at-home learning.

The school district also said it will soon send out a survey in order to collect specific information from parents. The data from the survey will be used to help district leaders plan for next year.

A Facebook post detailed the reopening plans for the early school year.

