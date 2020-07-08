Reopening Schools: KCS community task force to present to board of education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After weeks of development, the presentation from the group responsible for helping Knox County Schools make its fall reopening plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to occur Wednesday evening at the Knox County Schools Board of Education work session.

The board of education is expected to make the final decision on how and when Knox County Schools will reopen.

The KCS community task force has been collecting data to provide feedback to the school district, including community surveys for families and focus group sessions, as leaders navigate the process of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.

Wednesday’s meeting was the community task force’s planned presentation to the Knox County Board of Education, with the final plan presentation from Superintendent Bob Thomas slated for the board’s regular session meeting on July 15.

Last week, in an email sent to KCS families, Superintendent Bob Thomas said their goal is to return to in-person classes if it can be done while protecting health and safety of students and staff; however, he acknowledged that some families wouldn’t be comfortable with in-person attendance and so the district plans to have a virtual option for those students.

The final decision will be left to the board of education.

The district has been posting its reopening plan development on its “KCS Connect” website as the process continues.

The Tennessee Department of Education has also released a series of reopening “toolkits” for school districts around the state; with school districts expected to turn in their final reopening plans to the state later in this month.

